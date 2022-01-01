Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Corvallis restaurants that serve curry

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

Takeout
Coconut Curry Chicken$15.99
Tender coconut curry chicken on a bed of coconut rice served with quick pickled jalapeno-cucumber relish, ginger-peanut sauce, cilantro & green onion.
Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steph's Curry Bowl$14.00
Oven roasted cauliflower, mirepoix, and fresh kale. Slow simmered in a spicy coconut curry broth, finished over jasmine rice with shredded carrot, house pickled onion, and sesame seeds. Served with a grilled naan style bread (no side)
