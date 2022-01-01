Curry in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve curry
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Coconut Curry Chicken
|$15.99
Tender coconut curry chicken on a bed of coconut rice served with quick pickled jalapeno-cucumber relish, ginger-peanut sauce, cilantro & green onion.
Sky High Brewing
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis
|Steph's Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Oven roasted cauliflower, mirepoix, and fresh kale. Slow simmered in a spicy coconut curry broth, finished over jasmine rice with shredded carrot, house pickled onion, and sesame seeds. Served with a grilled naan style bread (no side)