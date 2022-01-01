Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Corvallis restaurants that serve enchiladas

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine

520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Asada$13.50
Two fresh corn tortillas filled with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken breast and topped with cheese and a spicy chipotle sour cream.
Spinach Enchiladas$11.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro rolled into 2 corn tortillas. Smothered in tomatillo green sauce and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
Tex Mex Enchiladas$11.50
Three authentic enchiladas served with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef.
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle & Black Bean Enchiladas$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with black beans, zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles and seasoned rice. Topped with our chipotle enchilada sauce, melted sharp cheddar cheese, avocado crema, queso fresco, radish and cilantro.
Block 15 Tap Room image

 

Block 15 Tap Room

3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle & Black Bean Enchiladas$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with black beans, zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles and seasoned rice. Topped with our chipotle enchilada sauce, melted cheddar cheese, avocado crema, queso fresco, radish and cilantro.
Tacovore image

TACOS

Tacovore

2503 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis

Avg 4.2 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Enchilada$8.00
Corn, Green Chilies, Leeks, Zucchini, Enchilada Sauce, Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese,, Shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema
SPEC ENCHILADA$8.00
Bay Shrimp Sauteed with Lemon-Garlic Butter rolled in a Tortilla, Topped with Guajillo Chili Sauce, and Broiled Cheese with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema
Mole Verde Enchilada$8.00
Braised Mole Verde Chicken, Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese,, Shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema
