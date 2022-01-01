Enchiladas in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis
|Enchilada Asada
|$13.50
Two fresh corn tortillas filled with your choice of charbroiled steak or chicken breast and topped with cheese and a spicy chipotle sour cream.
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$11.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro rolled into 2 corn tortillas. Smothered in tomatillo green sauce and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.
|Tex Mex Enchiladas
|$11.50
Three authentic enchiladas served with your choice of cheese, chicken, or ground beef.
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Chipotle & Black Bean Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with black beans, zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles and seasoned rice. Topped with our chipotle enchilada sauce, melted sharp cheddar cheese, avocado crema, queso fresco, radish and cilantro.
More about Block 15 Tap Room
Block 15 Tap Room
3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis
|Chipotle & Black Bean Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with black beans, zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles and seasoned rice. Topped with our chipotle enchilada sauce, melted cheddar cheese, avocado crema, queso fresco, radish and cilantro.
More about Tacovore
TACOS
Tacovore
2503 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis
|Veggie Enchilada
|$8.00
Corn, Green Chilies, Leeks, Zucchini, Enchilada Sauce, Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese,, Shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema
|SPEC ENCHILADA
|$8.00
Bay Shrimp Sauteed with Lemon-Garlic Butter rolled in a Tortilla, Topped with Guajillo Chili Sauce, and Broiled Cheese with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema
|Mole Verde Enchilada
|$8.00
Braised Mole Verde Chicken, Broiled Oaxaca and Cheddar Cheese,, Shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crema