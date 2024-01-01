Fajitas in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
252 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis
|Vegetarian Fajitas
|$12.50
Mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, and tomato.
|Steak Fajitas
|$15.75
Marinated strips of beef, chicken, or shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, refríes beans, rice, and tortillas (to make your own tacos).
|Fajita Burrito Steak or Chicken
|$15.50
A soft flour tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of filling. Topped with sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.