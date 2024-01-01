Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Corvallis restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine

252 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Fajitas$12.50
Mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, and tomato.
Steak Fajitas$15.75
Marinated strips of beef, chicken, or shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, refríes beans, rice, and tortillas (to make your own tacos).
Fajita Burrito Steak or Chicken$15.50
A soft flour tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of filling. Topped with sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Bo & Vine Burger

110 NW 3rd St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Fiesta$15.50
1/3 lb. fresh angus beef, pepper jack, onion and green bell peppers grilled with fajita seasoning, house made pico de gallo, avocado, and smothered in sour cream! 🍻 Pair with a local Pilsner or Pinot Gris
More about Bo & Vine Burger

