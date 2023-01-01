Italian subs in Corvallis
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Italian Club Hoagie
|$16.99
Smoked ham, genoa salami, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, sweet onion and banana peppers with spicy mayo on a Bread Stop brioche roll.
Sky High Brewing
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis
|Dakotah's Italian Meatball Sub
|$16.00
House made meatballs with a blend of New York Style Italian sausage and Carlton Farms ground beef on an herb-butter brushed hoagie roll with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served with choice of side.