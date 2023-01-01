Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Corvallis restaurants that serve italian subs

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Club Hoagie$16.99
Smoked ham, genoa salami, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, sweet onion and banana peppers with spicy mayo on a Bread Stop brioche roll.
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dakotah's Italian Meatball Sub$16.00
House made meatballs with a blend of New York Style Italian sausage and Carlton Farms ground beef on an herb-butter brushed hoagie roll with fresh marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served with choice of side.
More about Sky High Brewing

