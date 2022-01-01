Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Corvallis restaurants that serve nachos

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine

520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Rolled Nachos$12.00
Deep fried chicken burritos cut into pieces; then topped with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions
Super Nachos$10.00
Chips, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions
More about Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
Block 15 Tap Room image

 

Block 15 Tap Room

3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tap Room Nachos$12.99
House queso, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, avocado, sour cream and cotija piled onto house fried tortilla chips.
More about Block 15 Tap Room
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3-Story Macho Nacho$15.00
Fresh house made chips, black beans, jack and cheddar
cheeses, topped with house guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija. House pickled jalapeños and tomatillo salsa served on the side.
More about Sky High Brewing

