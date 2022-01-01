Nachos in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve nachos
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis
|Rolled Nachos
|$12.00
Deep fried chicken burritos cut into pieces; then topped with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions
|Super Nachos
|$10.00
Chips, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions
Block 15 Tap Room
3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis
|Tap Room Nachos
|$12.99
House queso, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, avocado, sour cream and cotija piled onto house fried tortilla chips.
Sky High Brewing
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis
|3-Story Macho Nacho
|$15.00
Fresh house made chips, black beans, jack and cheddar
cheeses, topped with house guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija. House pickled jalapeños and tomatillo salsa served on the side.