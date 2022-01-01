Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Figgy Pudding Bottle$11.50
English Style Barleywine Matured in Brandy Barrels with Spice // 500mL Bottle
Our yearly holiday offering is brewed with specialty malts, blackstrap molasses, steeped with Ceylon cinnamon and nutmeg and matured in freshly emptied brandy barrels. The perfect beer to share with friends and family around a cozy fireplace or celebration. // 11% ABV
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Item pic

 

Block 15 Drive-Thru Sale

3415 Southwest Deschutes Street, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(LIMIT 3) Figgy Pudding // English-Style Barleywine // 500mL$11.50
Our yearly holiday offering is brewed with specialty malts, and blackstrap molasses, steeped with Ceylon cinnamon and nutmeg and matured in freshly emptied brandy barrels. The perfect beer to share with friends and family around a cozy fireplace or celebration. // 13.5% ABV
More about Block 15 Drive-Thru Sale

