Pudding in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve pudding
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Figgy Pudding Bottle
|$11.50
English Style Barleywine Matured in Brandy Barrels with Spice // 500mL Bottle
Our yearly holiday offering is brewed with specialty malts, blackstrap molasses, steeped with Ceylon cinnamon and nutmeg and matured in freshly emptied brandy barrels. The perfect beer to share with friends and family around a cozy fireplace or celebration. // 11% ABV
More about Block 15 Drive-Thru Sale
Block 15 Drive-Thru Sale
3415 Southwest Deschutes Street, Corvallis
|(LIMIT 3) Figgy Pudding // English-Style Barleywine // 500mL
|$11.50
Our yearly holiday offering is brewed with specialty malts, and blackstrap molasses, steeped with Ceylon cinnamon and nutmeg and matured in freshly emptied brandy barrels. The perfect beer to share with friends and family around a cozy fireplace or celebration. // 13.5% ABV