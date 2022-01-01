Quesadillas in Corvallis
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis
|Super Quesadilla
|$14.50
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of charbroiled steak or broiled chicken )steak of chicken fajita meat also available), as well as melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, and onions
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$11.50
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.