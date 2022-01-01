Quesadillas in Corvallis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine

520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Super Quesadilla$14.50
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of charbroiled steak or broiled chicken )steak of chicken fajita meat also available), as well as melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, and onions
Spinach Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
More about Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese blend,
cooked crisp in the pizza oven
More about Sky High Brewing

