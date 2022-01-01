Sweet potato fries in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.
Block 15 Tap Room
3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis
|Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.
Bo & Vine Corvallis
110 NW 3rd St, Corvallis
|Sweet Potato Fries
cut & fried fresh