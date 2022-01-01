Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Corvallis

Go
Corvallis restaurants
Toast

Corvallis restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Block 15 Tap Room image

 

Block 15 Tap Room

3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.
More about Block 15 Tap Room
Item pic

 

Bo & Vine Corvallis

110 NW 3rd St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries
cut & fried fresh
More about Bo & Vine Corvallis
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fry Basket$11.00
Served with Sky Fry Sauce
More about Sky High Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Corvallis

Enchiladas

Chips And Salsa

Kimchi

Chili

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Corvallis to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston