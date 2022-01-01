Go
Corvo Bianco 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Of Blue Cheese$1.00
PIZZERIA SALAD$12.00
Cherry tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, organic spring mix, pecorino romano (think parmesan cheese but better) with house made Italian dressing served in a wood fired pizza dough bowl
PIZZA NO PIZZA BOWL (carb free option)$15.00
Bowl of goodness! Turn any pizza into a bowl or make your own. Base of sauce and mozzarella. Choose up to two proteins and three veggies.
MARGAREETS$14.50
Traditional Margharita pizza, sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Fingers and Fries$6.50
“YARD WALKER” SMOKED WINGS (5)$16.00
Our signature smoked and wood fired Corvo Bianco wings are served whole with the drumette, flat and tip included. So one whole wing is actually 2 regular sized wings. Our wings are served with dry rub, house buffalo sauce or garlic parm and your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Please specify!
DA PEPS$16.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano
MEMA$14.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian Oregano (classic cheese pizza)
Location

931 Huntley Ave

Dunedin FL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
