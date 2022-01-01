Go
Toast

Corvo Bianco

Come in and enjoy!

931 Huntley Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

“YARD WALKER” SMOKED WINGS (5)$16.00
Our signature smoked and wood fired Corvo Bianco wings are served whole with the drumette, flat and tip included. So one whole wing is actually 2 regular sized wings. Our wings are served with dry rub, house buffalo sauce or garlic parm and your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Please specify!
MARGAREETS$14.50
Traditional Margharita pizza, sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
See full menu

Location

931 Huntley Ave.

Dunedin FL

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Baby

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Black Pearl of Dunedin

No reviews yet

Founded in 1997, The Black Pearl of Dunedin has been the premier fine dining institution of Pinellas County for 24 years. We specialize in French-New American Cuisine. Over the years, we are proud to say we have won over 200 awards. Life is too short to eat bad food.

Wild Iris Cafe

No reviews yet

All recipes made from scratch and made to order. Indoor and Outdoor seating. Come in and enjoy!

Lucky Lobster Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston