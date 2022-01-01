Corydon restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
100 E Chestnut St, Corydon
|Popular items
|Banana Breadpudding
|$10.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
Cluckers
1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon
|Popular items
|Ranch
|6- Piece Tenders
|$12.49
|10 -Piece Boneless Wings
|$12.99
FlipDaddy's of Corydon
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon
|Popular items
|Kentucky Bourbon Bacon Burger
|$9.50
Our sweet and tangy Kentucky Bourbon infusion covers our burger along with American Cheese, Cherrywood smok’dbacon and bacon bits.
|Fighting 44 Burger
|$10.00
Fire up your tastebuds with Spicy Pepper'd Bacon, Chipotle mayo, Fire-roast’d green chili and Jalepeno compote and Pepperjack cheese.
|Flipdaddy Burger
|$8.50
Our classic fresh, proprietary burger patty topped with garden fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Customize your burger for only $1 per topping from the Toppings list.