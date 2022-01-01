Corydon restaurants you'll love

Go
Corydon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Corydon

Corydon's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Corydon restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon

Avg 4.2 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks image

 

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks

100 E Chestnut St, Corydon

Avg 4.8 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Breadpudding$10.00
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Smash Burger$14.00
More about 1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
Cluckers image

 

Cluckers

1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch
6- Piece Tenders$12.49
10 -Piece Boneless Wings$12.99
More about Cluckers
FlipDaddy's of Corydon image

 

FlipDaddy's of Corydon

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kentucky Bourbon Bacon Burger$9.50
Our sweet and tangy Kentucky Bourbon infusion covers our burger along with American Cheese, Cherrywood smok’dbacon and bacon bits.
Fighting 44 Burger$10.00
Fire up your tastebuds with Spicy Pepper'd Bacon, Chipotle mayo, Fire-roast’d green chili and Jalepeno compote and Pepperjack cheese.
Flipdaddy Burger$8.50
Our classic fresh, proprietary burger patty topped with garden fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Customize your burger for only $1 per topping from the Toppings list.
More about FlipDaddy's of Corydon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Corydon

Boneless Wings

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Corydon to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston