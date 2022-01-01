Cheeseburgers in Corydon
Beef 'O' Brady's
2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
100 E Chestnut St, Corydon
|Blue Chicken
|$10.00
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Big Boy
|$10.00
Cluckers
1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon
|Ultimate Cheeseburger
|$11.99
|Cheeseburger Wrap
|$10.49
FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon
|Famous Flip Stix
|$10.00
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
|Fry Me to The Moon
|$12.00
Toss’d greens, topp’d with our hand bread’d and fried Kapt’n K Chicken tenders, chopp’d egg, tomatoes, Cheddar and Ranch dressing on the side.
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders