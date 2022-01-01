Chicken tenders in Corydon
FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon
|Famous Flip Stix
|$10.00
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
|Fry Me to The Moon
|$12.00
Toss’d greens, topp’d with our hand bread’d and fried Kapt’n K Chicken tenders, chopp’d egg, tomatoes, Cheddar and Ranch dressing on the side.
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders