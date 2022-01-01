Chicken wraps in Corydon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon

Avg 4.2 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Cluckers image

 

Cluckers

1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$10.49
Chicken Wrap$9.49
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.49
More about Cluckers

