Nachos in Corydon

Corydon restaurants
Corydon restaurants that serve nachos

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon

Avg 4.2 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Cluckers image

 

Cluckers

1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$10.99
FlipDaddy's of Corydon image

 

FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Famous Flip Stix$10.00
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
Fry Me to The Moon$12.00
Toss’d greens, topp’d with our hand bread’d and fried Kapt’n K Chicken tenders, chopp’d egg, tomatoes, Cheddar and Ranch dressing on the side.
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders
Bistro On Chestnut image

 

Bistro On Chestnut

204 E Chestnut St, Corydon

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Bistro Pork Nachos$9.00
