Nachos in Corydon
Corydon restaurants that serve nachos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon
|Famous Flip Stix
|$10.00
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
|Fry Me to The Moon
|$12.00
Toss’d greens, topp’d with our hand bread’d and fried Kapt’n K Chicken tenders, chopp’d egg, tomatoes, Cheddar and Ranch dressing on the side.
|Kids Chicken Nuggets
|$7.00
Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders