Po boy in
Corydon
/
Corydon
/
Po Boy
Corydon restaurants that serve po boy
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
100 E Chestnut St, Corydon
Avg 4.8
(683 reviews)
KOREAN PO BOY
$17.00
More about 1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
Flipdaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon
No reviews yet
Shrimp Po' Boy
$11.00
Lightly bread’d shrimp, drizzl’d with Remoulade sauce and serv’d on a Hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Flipdaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
