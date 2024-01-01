Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Corydon

Go
Corydon restaurants
Toast

Corydon restaurants that serve po boy

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks image

 

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks

100 E Chestnut St, Corydon

Avg 4.8 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KOREAN PO BOY$17.00
More about 1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
FlipDaddy's of Corydon image

 

Flipdaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po' Boy$11.00
Lightly bread’d shrimp, drizzl’d with Remoulade sauce and serv’d on a Hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Flipdaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Corydon

Chili

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Fish And Chips

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Corydon to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston