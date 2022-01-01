Quesadillas in Corydon
Corydon restaurants that serve quesadillas
Beef 'O' Brady's
2402 Landmark Ave NE, Corydon
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Cluckers
1939 Old Hwy 135 NW, Corydon
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Bbq Bacon Quesadilla
|$9.49
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon
