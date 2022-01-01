Cos Cob restaurants you'll love
Must-try Cos Cob restaurants
More about Coast Seafood Restaurant - Cos Cob
Coast Seafood Restaurant - Cos Cob
203 east putnam ave, cos cob
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$9.00
White truffle oil, scallion, salt & pepper, ketchup
|Grilled Asparagus
|$9.00
Salt pepper, olive oil
|Yellow Fin Tuna ( signature)
|$32.00
seven spice sesame seed crust, sautèed vegetables, wasabi aioli
More about Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob
551 E PUTNAM AVE, COS COB
|Popular items
|1 Scoop Cup
|$4.98
Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
BURRITOS • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
65 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob
More about St Lawrence Club
St Lawrence Club
86 VALLEY ROAD, COS COB