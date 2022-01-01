Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cos Cob restaurants you'll love

Cos Cob restaurants
  • Cos Cob

Cos Cob's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Caterers
Caterers
Must-try Cos Cob restaurants

Coast Seafood Restaurant - Cos Cob image

 

Coast Seafood Restaurant - Cos Cob

203 east putnam ave, cos cob

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$9.00
White truffle oil, scallion, salt & pepper, ketchup
Grilled Asparagus$9.00
Salt pepper, olive oil
Yellow Fin Tuna ( signature)$32.00
seven spice sesame seed crust, sautèed vegetables, wasabi aioli
More about Coast Seafood Restaurant - Cos Cob
Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob

551 E PUTNAM AVE, COS COB

Avg 4.4 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Scoop Cup$4.98
Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.
More about Gofer Ice Cream Cos Cob
Consumer pic

 

Island Fin Poke

136 East Putnam Avenue, Cos Cob

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Island Fin Poke
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

65 E Putnam Ave, Cos Cob

Avg 4.3 (617 reviews)
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
St Lawrence Club image

 

St Lawrence Club

86 VALLEY ROAD, COS COB

No reviews yet
More about St Lawrence Club
