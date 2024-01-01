Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Cos Cob

Cos Cob restaurants
Cos Cob restaurants that serve chicken soup

Margo's Cafe - 122 River Rd Ext

122 River Rd Ext, Cos Cob

CHICKEN SOUP$0.00
Bone-In Chicken, Rice And Carrots
More about Margo's Cafe - 122 River Rd Ext
Wildacre Rotisserie

147 E. Putnam Ave., Cos Cob

Slow-Roasted Chicken Soup (32 oz)$17.00
Wildacre chicken broth, shredded chicken, kale, fennel, napa cabbage, scallions, fresh dill
Slow-Roasted Chicken Soup (16 oz)$9.00
Wildacre chicken broth, shredded chicken, kale, fennel, napa cabbage, scallions, fresh dill
More about Wildacre Rotisserie
