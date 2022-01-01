Go
Toast

Cosa Buona

Housed inside a former pizzeria which dated back to 1959, Cosa Buona is Chef Zach Pollack's ode to classic Italian-American restaurants and pizzerias. Our aim is not to redefine the Italian-American food of yore, but to recreate it with detailed techniques and impeccably sourced ingredients. Basta!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

2100 Sunset Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (3576 reviews)

Popular Items

Green$11.00
Farmers' market lettuces, shaved radish, onion, fennel, and parmigiano, with lemon vinaigrette
Meatballs$14.00
Burrata, marinara, griddled focaccia
Mushroom$17.00
Tomato, mozzarella, parm, cremini and maitake mushrooms
Pepperoni$17.50
Tomato, mozzarella, parm, 'roni cups
Margherita$15.50
Tomato, mozzarella, basil, parm
Biancoverde$17.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, basil, garlic
Chopped$15.00
Salame, provolone, olives, peperoncini, chickpeas, and so much more!
Sausage$17.00
Fennel sausage, mozzarella, mustard greens, chilies
Caesar$14.00
Little gems, country bread croutons, parm, anchovies
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
With marinara

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2100 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Honey Hi

No reviews yet

thoughtfully sourced and prepared.

Bacetti

No reviews yet

Bacetti

Grá Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Caló

No reviews yet

Bar Caló is an acclaimed mezcaleria, cocktail bar, and restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood. Caló's menus are inspired by México, but freely cross-pollinated by other cultures and influences. A tight drink list focuses on seasonal cocktails, independently owned and operated Mezcal producers, and Mexican wines, while the kitchen offers a delicious selection of shareable plates highlighting fresh California produce.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston