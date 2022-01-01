Go
Cosmic Pizza

Serving up the best pies in the galaxy!

1651 Loop 332

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TITAN$13.50
pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, red sauce
COPERNICUS$13.50
pepperoni, sauce, cheese
LA LUNA$13.50
basil pesto, mozzarella, provolone, roasted peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach (v)
CRAFT YOUR OWN$14.50
Create Your Own Pizza
BIANCA$13.50
mozzarella, provolone, spinach, mushrooms, and roasted garlic. (v)
THE METEOR$13.50
pepperoni, italian sausage, pizza sauce, mozzarella
MARGARET$13.50
pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes, basil pesto (v)
ARTEMIS$13.50
cheese, sauce
APOLLO$13.50
pizza sauce, provolone, mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted peppers
Main Street Social Bev Cup$2.99
22 oz. Fountain Drink self-serve Maine Root soda fountain
Location

1651 Loop 332

Liberty Hill TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
