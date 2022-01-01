Go
Toast

Cosmi's Deli

Due to Covid-19, Cosmi's has put together an online grocery store for your convenience. We have provided an economical way for all of our guests to feed their family's during this time. All items are listed under the Cosmi's Grocery Store menu.
Curbside pickup and non contact delivery is now available.

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1501 S 8th St • $

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)

Popular Items

Lrg Cheesesteak$11.95
Lrg Classic Italian$9.95
Soup of the Day
Lrg Caprese Vegetarian$9.95
Lrg South Philly Italian$10.95
Caesar Salad$7.95
Lrg Mixed Cheese$8.95
French Fries
Lrg Soprano Chicken Cutlet$10.95
Lrg Turkey Breast$8.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1501 S 8th St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schulson Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Termini Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

Messina

No reviews yet

A members-only social club established in 1909.

Essen Bakery

No reviews yet

Little Jewish Bakery in East Passyunk

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston