Go
Toast

Cosmo Burger

Make it simple. Make it right.

HAMBURGERS

7438 Wornall

Avg 5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

EXTRA BURGER SAUCE$0.50
Extra side of our housemade burger sauce
Old Fashioned Bottle$12.00
Bourbon, Agnostura bitters and Dodson's Turbinado syrup.
Bottle serves 2 cocktails
Must provide valid ID at pick up
TOTS$3.00
Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.
VEGAN CHEEZE BURGER$10.00
A Beyond meat "burger" with Vegan cheese, Vegan burger sauce, pickle, grilled onion, & Vegan burger bun.
TRIPLE$12.00
Triple smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.
DOUBLE$9.00
Double smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.
WAFFLE FRIES$3.50
Seasoned waffle cut fries
(NOT GLUTEN FREE)
Sangria Bottle$10.00
Serves 2:
Red Wine, Rum, Brandy, Citrus, Passionfruit.
(Must provide valid ID at pick up)
SINGLE$7.00
Single smash burger with cheese, grilled onion, burger sauce, pickle & potato bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7438 Wornall

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dodson's Bar & Commons

No reviews yet

Get Dodson's in the bar or to go! Online ordering? Now you know!

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Social - Waldo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kansas City Bier Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston