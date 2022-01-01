Cosmopolitan Restaurant
Chef/Owner Chad Scothorn offers an eclectic menu with generous portions and outstanding ingredients. His seasonal menu offers diverse cuisines, including French, American and Thai. Though the overall approach is "fusion," you'll never find crossed cultures on one plate. No matter what you order, the Cosmo has the perfect complementary wine. Located at the at Oak Street Gondola in the Hotel Columbia, we are open daily for indoor dining 5-9pm.
For the "Pronto” take-out menu, order on our website or download the Toast Take Out app and place an order for pickup daily 5-8pm. For reservations, visit OpenTable or give us a call!
301 W San Juan Ave
Popular Items
Location
301 W San Juan Ave
Telluride CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Wood Ear
Texas smokehouse classics meet global cuisine at this whiskey centric cocktail bar in Telluride’s historic Roma building.
Now seating by reservation only.
Stronghouse Brew Pub
Located in downtown Telluride, the on-site brewery serves alpine pub food in a historic 1892 stone building. Named "Top 5 Brewpub" by USAToday. Open for beer, lunch & dinner. Full bar. Heated patio. Wheelchair accessible.
Siam
Come in and enjoy!
Bon Vivant (Lift 5)
With breathtaking views of Palmyra and the Wilson Range, Bon Vivant stands as Telluride’s premier on-mountain dining venue, where guests are encouraged to live “The Good Life”. The menu, overseen by Chef Luke Bippus, focuses on classic French country cuisine. The all-French wine list, curated by Wine Director Andrew Shaffner, is not to be overlooked, with everything from approachable Vin de France wines to your favorite Champagne and Classified Growth Bordeaux. The friendly and knowledgeable service staff, led by General Manager Luke Weidner, actively work to enrich your experience while maintaining an atmosphere that is welcoming to all. It is this combination of luxury and authenticity that create an ambiance which is second to none.
On less than ideal weather days, seating will be available in the Bon Vivant shelter. In extreme conditions, the restaurant may close entirely.