Cosmopolitan Restaurant

Chef/Owner Chad Scothorn offers an eclectic menu with generous portions and outstanding ingredients. His seasonal menu offers diverse cuisines, including French, American and Thai. Though the overall approach is "fusion," you'll never find crossed cultures on one plate. No matter what you order, the Cosmo has the perfect complementary wine. Located at the at Oak Street Gondola in the Hotel Columbia, we are open daily for indoor dining 5-9pm.
For reservations, visit OpenTable or give us a call!

301 W San Juan Ave

Popular Items

Warm Beet Salad$18.00
Warm beets, mixed greens, pine nuts, orange, Laurel Channel goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Certified Angus Beef Filet$60.00
Grilled, Colorado Certified Angus center cut filet (8oz), mashed potatoes, herb butter, mushrooms, crispy shallot rings
Crispy Shrimp and Calamari$18.00
Crispy Lemons, limes, sweet & spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$26.00
avocado, mango, radish, miso, seaweed salad, honey sriracha sauce
Barbequed Scottish Salmon$36.00
crispy yams, spinach, crispy pork belly, sweet corn sauce
Blueberry Pie$16.00
Sour Cream Ice Cream and Fresh Blueberries
Boneless Half Chicken$32.00
local arugula, local polenta, crispy pork belly, red wine sauce
Caesar Salad$16.00
avocado, chopped egg, ciabatta crouton
Lobster Corn Dogs$22.00
lobster and shrimp sausage, corn meal tempura, sauce remoulade
Location

301 W San Juan Ave

Telluride CO

