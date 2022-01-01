Go
DO NOT USE! Cosmo

301 Gus's Way

Popular Items

Black Forest Chocolate Mousse Cake$58.00
Showstopper!! Layers of chocolate cake and dark chocolate mousse filled with kirsch-soaked cherries, covered in vanilla bean whipped cream and garnished with chocolate shavings and Bordeaux cherries. Serves 10-12.
Pecan Pie$38.00
Toasted pecans, flakey all-butter crust, vanilla-brown sugar filling.
Add house-made vanilla ice cream, $10/pint. Serves 8-10.
House-made Vanilla Ice Cream$10.00
1 Pint
Mini Rum Bundt Cakes$46.00
Moist butter and pudding cake brushed with Myer’s Dark Rum and finished with a rum glaze. Serves 7.
Location

301 Gus's Way

TELLURIDE CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
