Cosmo's Italian Kitchen

We are a local family-run restaurant with an exciting location in South Orange County. Come and join us for delicious authentic Italian food in a warm and friendly atmosphere!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

28562 Oso Pkwy, • $$

Avg 5 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

John's House Salad$9.95
Spring mixed lettuce with onion, parmesan
16" One Topping$18.45
Calzone$15.95
choice of three pizza toppings with mozzarella, ricotta and marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$17.95
Tossed with alfredo cream sauce
Cosmo's Garlic Bread$6.50
Roasted garlic, herbs, parmesan and mozzarella with marinara.
Lasagna$15.95
Pasta Rustica$17.95
Bowtie with grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms in a roasted garlic cream sauce.
Two Meatballs$17.95
Two meatballs with choice of sauce and pasta noodle
16” Cheese$17.95
Kids Pasta$7.95
choice of pasta and sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

28562 Oso Pkwy,

Rancho Santa Margarita CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
