Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

We Love Food!! Our Italian/Mediterranean concept is the canvas on which we paint our love of food, but we are so much more!
We are a specialty food market where you can find everything from wines and crackers to truffles and plum tomatoes. We are a delicatessen where you can get sliced prosciutto and house-roasted turkey breast and smoked Dorest Red Cheddar. We are a cafe where you can get panini and grinder sandwiches to go by day and steak gorgonzola and chicken parmesan by night. And, don't forget dessert, hand-tamped Italian espresso, gelato, and house-made specialty cocktails to go!!
We love food and we love sharing our passion with you!

1821 SE Lund Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (604 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Pepper Chicken Panini$11.00
Fire-roasted chicken breast strips with a hint of cracked pepper, creamy gorgonzola spread and pear–cardamom chutney. Try it! You'll like it!
Reuben$10.65
A traditional N.Y. Reuben with a quarter pound of corned beef piled on top of Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing grilled on rye.
Classic Grinder$10.85
A great blend of pepperoni, salame and linguica with three tasty cheeses, broiled on a fresh-baked ciabatta roll and topped with lettuce, house vinaigrette and sliced pepperoncini.
Veggie Grinder$10.75
House-marinated artichoke hearts, aioli and cheese blend piled on a fresh-baked ciabatta roll, broiled then topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, pepperoncini & cucumber.
Panini Roma$11.55
Crisp Italian prosciutto paired with creamy Fontina cheese on fresh-baked ciabatta with fig spread and aioli, fresh spinach leaves and red onion.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Salumi Panini$11.00
Olive tapenade and gorgonzola spread and layers of salame, pepperoni and linguica sausage, topped with a blend of three cheeses, broiled to perfection and topped with sliced pepperoncini, lettuce, and house dressing
Warm Goat Cheese Salad
Spring greens mixed with romaine and topped with wine-marinated cranberries, house-made spiced pecans, and savory goat cheese medallions dipped in bread crumb and sautéed in olive oil. Topped with raspberry vinaigrette.
Turkey Panini$10.85
Fresh-roasted turkey breast from our own oven with house-made cranberry-apple chutney, imported Danish havarti cheese, and a smear of creamy mayo.
Mediterranean Panini$10.85
This blend of basil pesto, house-marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella will be a Mediterranean vacation for your mouth!
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1821 SE Lund Ave.

Port Orchard WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
