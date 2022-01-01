Costa Mesa bakeries you'll love

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Costa Mesa

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image

 

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Steak & Ale Pie$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about SusieCakes
MOULIN Costa Mesa image

 

MOULIN Costa Mesa

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about MOULIN Costa Mesa

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Burritos

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cake

Cookies

Tuna Sandwiches

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston