Costa Mesa bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Costa Mesa
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Steak & Ale Pie
|$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies