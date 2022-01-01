Costa Mesa bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Costa Mesa
More about Descanso Restaurant
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa
|$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
|Clasico Guacamole
|$11.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
|Family Style Pozole
|$20.00
December Take Out Special!!
For the month of December, enjoy a family size portion of our Pozole Rojo Soup in the comfort of your own home!
FAMILY STYLE POZOLE // Serves 3-4 People
Comes with 32oz of the Pozole Red Broth (Hominy, Guajillo Chile Broth, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chile Peron and Oregano) and all the additional fixings: Corn Tortilla Chips, Sliced Onions, Sliced Radishes, Shredded Lettuce, Oregano and our specialty Volcano Salsa. Simply Heat, Mix in ingredients and serve.
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.50
|Classic
|$14.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
More about Habana
Habana
2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Cuban Fries
|$8.00
Served with Banana-Habanero Ketchup
|Ropa Vieja
|$26.00
Shredded beef braised with sweet peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
|Chicken Empanadas
|$22.00
One Dozen Handmade pastries filled with chicken picadillo, banana habanero ketchup