Costa Mesa bars & lounges you'll love

Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
Clasico Guacamole$11.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
Family Style Pozole$20.00
December Take Out Special!!
For the month of December, enjoy a family size portion of our Pozole Rojo Soup in the comfort of your own home!
FAMILY STYLE POZOLE // Serves 3-4 People
Comes with 32oz of the Pozole Red Broth (Hominy, Guajillo Chile Broth, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chile Peron and Oregano) and all the additional fixings: Corn Tortilla Chips, Sliced Onions, Sliced Radishes, Shredded Lettuce, Oregano and our specialty Volcano Salsa. Simply Heat, Mix in ingredients and serve.
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.50
Classic$14.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Habana image

 

Habana

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cuban Fries$8.00
Served with Banana-Habanero Ketchup
Ropa Vieja$26.00
Shredded beef braised with sweet peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
Chicken Empanadas$22.00
One Dozen Handmade pastries filled with chicken picadillo, banana habanero ketchup
Tavern + Bowl Costa Mesa image

 

Tavern + Bowl Costa Mesa

1875 Newport Blvd,Ste L1-111, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beerbeque Chicken (16" Round)$23.95
Grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, beerbeque sauce, 4 cheese blend, tomato sauce on grilled flatbread
Classic Wings (12)$18.00
