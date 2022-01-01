Costa Mesa bars & lounges you'll love

December Take Out Special!!

For the month of December, enjoy a family size portion of our Pozole Rojo Soup in the comfort of your own home!

FAMILY STYLE POZOLE // Serves 3-4 People

Comes with 32oz of the Pozole Red Broth (Hominy, Guajillo Chile Broth, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Chile Peron and Oregano) and all the additional fixings: Corn Tortilla Chips, Sliced Onions, Sliced Radishes, Shredded Lettuce, Oregano and our specialty Volcano Salsa. Simply Heat, Mix in ingredients and serve.

