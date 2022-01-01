Costa Mesa cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Costa Mesa
More about Sunright Tea Studio
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sunright Tea Studio
3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
|$5.25
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
|Sunright Fruit Tea
|$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
|Jasmine Green Tea
|$3.95
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Ultimate Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
|Mediterranean Plate w/Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with Hummus & Pita with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Old Fashion
|$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
|*Vanilla Bean Glazed
|$3.75
Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.
|Black Onyx Mocha
|$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
More about Vitaly Caffe
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Piadina Rimini
|$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
|Piadina San Marino
|$12.90
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
|Fettuccine
|$18.50
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Steak & Ale Pie
|$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Bacon and Friends Burrito
|$10.00
A classic group of pals... bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, charred green onion, crispy home fries, sharp white Wisconsin cheddar, house-made ancho sauce & crème fraîche.
|Huevos Florentine Burrito
|$10.00
This simple vegetarian burrito combines fresh scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, avocado, Wisconsin white cheddar and a creamy chipotle sauce.
|Slow n' Low Barbacoa Burrito
|$11.00
Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef, scrambled eggs, sopa de arroz, red radish, pickled red onion and a zesty avocado creme.
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON
OUTPOST Kitchen
1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|AVOCADO TOAST (VG)
|$14.00
Avocado Toast
Capsicum Pesto, avocado, arugula, feta cheese, lemon oil, pickled Fresno, lemon zest, country toast
|DATE MATE SALAD
|$16.00
Date Mate Salad
Chicken breast, shaved dates, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, pecans, mixed greens, lemon pepper vinaigrette
|AUSSIE SCRAMBLE
|$16.00
Aussie Scramble
Folded eggs, Spanish chorizo crumble, pickled onion, spinach, avocado, Roasted tomato, Country toast
More about Tastea
Tastea
1175 Baker St, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|20oz Bootea Shaker
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea