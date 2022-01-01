Costa Mesa cafés you'll love

Sunright Tea Studio image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea$5.25
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Jasmine Green Tea$3.95
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Cobb Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Mediterranean Plate w/Grilled Chicken$9.99
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with Hummus & Pita with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Old Fashion$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
*Vanilla Bean Glazed$3.75
Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.
Black Onyx Mocha$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Vitaly Caffe image

 

Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piadina Rimini$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
Piadina San Marino$12.90
Prime Roast beef, Wild Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Italian Porcini Mushroom cream with Truffle
Fettuccine$18.50
Organic Hand Made Fettuccine (Tagliatelle) with a Sauce of your choice
More about Vitaly Caffe
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image

 

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Steak & Ale Pie$10.00
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon and Friends Burrito$10.00
A classic group of pals... bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, charred green onion, crispy home fries, sharp white Wisconsin cheddar, house-made ancho sauce & crème fraîche.
Huevos Florentine Burrito$10.00
This simple vegetarian burrito combines fresh scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, avocado, Wisconsin white cheddar and a creamy chipotle sauce.
Slow n' Low Barbacoa Burrito$11.00
Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef, scrambled eggs, sopa de arroz, red radish, pickled red onion and a zesty avocado creme.
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
OUTPOST Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST (VG)$14.00
Avocado Toast
Capsicum Pesto, avocado, arugula, feta cheese, lemon oil, pickled Fresno, lemon zest, country toast
DATE MATE SALAD$16.00
Date Mate Salad
Chicken breast, shaved dates, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, pecans, mixed greens, lemon pepper vinaigrette
AUSSIE SCRAMBLE$16.00
Aussie Scramble
Folded eggs, Spanish chorizo crumble, pickled onion, spinach, avocado, Roasted tomato, Country toast
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
Tastea image

 

Tastea

1175 Baker St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea
MOULIN Costa Mesa image

 

MOULIN Costa Mesa

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about MOULIN Costa Mesa

