Costa Mesa sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Costa Mesa
More about Chixy Natural
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Chixy Natural
488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Combo #2
|$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"
|$26.95
1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)
More about Jan's Health Bar
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Jan’s Classic Salad
|$12.95
|Chunky Monkey
|$10.65
|Spicy Fresco Wrap
|$11.50
More about 31 Beach Hut Deli
31 Beach Hut Deli
488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
|North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
More about 17TH STREET DELI
17TH STREET DELI
369 E. 17th Street #18, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|BLT
|$10.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Bacon on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
|Veggie
|$9.99
On Artisan Multigrain Wheat with Mayo, Mustard, Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
|Pastrami & Coleslaw
|$13.49
Premium Boar's Head Brand Pastrami Brisket on Rye with Homemade Coleslaw, Homemade Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese