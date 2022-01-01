Costa Mesa sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Costa Mesa

Chixy Natural image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
Flame broiled rotisserie chicken with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #2$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #3 "Whole Chicken"$26.95
1 Whole flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 large size side dishes of your choice, Plus 4 tortillas or 4 corn bread, and 4 sauce or dressing choice(s)
More about Chixy Natural
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jan’s Classic Salad$12.95
Chunky Monkey$10.65
Spicy Fresco Wrap$11.50
More about Jan's Health Bar
31 Beach Hut Deli image

 

31 Beach Hut Deli

488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
More about 31 Beach Hut Deli
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa

196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$17.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
17TH STREET DELI image

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E. 17th Street #18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BLT$10.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Bacon on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
Veggie$9.99
On Artisan Multigrain Wheat with Mayo, Mustard, Avocado, Sprouts, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
Pastrami & Coleslaw$13.49
Premium Boar's Head Brand Pastrami Brisket on Rye with Homemade Coleslaw, Homemade Russian Dressing & Swiss Cheese
More about 17TH STREET DELI
Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria

2336 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1801 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Burritos

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cake

Cookies

Tuna Sandwiches

