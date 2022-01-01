Costa Mesa pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Costa Mesa

Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Maple Bourbon Wings$11.00
Our Wings in a sweet and savory bourbon sauce fnished with crumbled bacon
*All Wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
14" Pan$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
12" Pan$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
Arc Food & Libations image

PIZZA

Arc Food & Libations

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (3291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charred Brussels$14.00
duck chicharrons, fresh herbs
Cornbread$12.00
maple, lime zest, salt
Meatball Pizza$23.00
black garlic, fresh mozz, arugula
More about Arc Food & Libations
2145 image

 

2145

2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caeser$13.00
Kale, Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan, Anchovy, House Made Caesar Dressing
Cheese Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan.
Spicy Salami$26.00
San Marzano Marinara, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Castelvetrano Olives, Pickled Chiles, Salami Calabrese
More about 2145
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

901 South Coast Dr, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
More about The Pizza Press
Al's New York Cafe image

PIZZA

Al's New York Cafe

1673 Irvine Ave B, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (4338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16” X-Large Pizza$17.95
More about Al's New York Cafe
Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria

2336 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1801 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria

