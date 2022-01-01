Costa Mesa pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa
|Bacon Maple Bourbon Wings
|$11.00
Our Wings in a sweet and savory bourbon sauce fnished with crumbled bacon
*All Wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
|14" Pan
|$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
|12" Pan
|$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
PIZZA
Arc Food & Libations
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Charred Brussels
|$14.00
duck chicharrons, fresh herbs
|Cornbread
|$12.00
maple, lime zest, salt
|Meatball Pizza
|$23.00
black garlic, fresh mozz, arugula
2145
2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa
|Kale Caeser
|$13.00
Kale, Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan, Anchovy, House Made Caesar Dressing
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan.
|Spicy Salami
|$26.00
San Marzano Marinara, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Castelvetrano Olives, Pickled Chiles, Salami Calabrese
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
901 South Coast Dr, Costa Mesa
|LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
|Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
|The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
PIZZA
Al's New York Cafe
1673 Irvine Ave B, Costa Mesa
|16” X-Large Pizza
|$17.95