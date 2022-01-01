Costa Mesa salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Costa Mesa

Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jan’s Classic Salad$12.95
Chunky Monkey$10.65
Spicy Fresco Wrap$11.50
More about Jan's Health Bar
31 Beach Hut Deli image

 

31 Beach Hut Deli

488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
More about 31 Beach Hut Deli
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

901 South Coast Dr, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
More about The Pizza Press
Outpost Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OUTPOST SUPER BOWL$18.00
OUTPOST Super Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, kale, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, blueberries, blackberries, walnuts
POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)$18.00
Post wrap
Scambled eggs, sundried tomato, sautéed spinach, avocado, feta cheese
-perfect post surf/workout power wrap-
HAWAIIAN BOWL$18.00
Hawaiian Bowl
Brown rice, pineapple, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, avocado, fried egg
-stay tropical with a little spice-
More about Outpost Kitchen

