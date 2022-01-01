Costa Mesa salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Costa Mesa
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Jan’s Classic Salad
|$12.95
|Chunky Monkey
|$10.65
|Spicy Fresco Wrap
|$11.50
31 Beach Hut Deli
488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa
|The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
|North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
901 South Coast Dr, Costa Mesa
|LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
|Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
|The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Outpost Kitchen
3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa
|OUTPOST SUPER BOWL
|$18.00
OUTPOST Super Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, kale, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, blueberries, blackberries, walnuts
|POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)
|$18.00
Post wrap
Scambled eggs, sundried tomato, sautéed spinach, avocado, feta cheese
-perfect post surf/workout power wrap-
|HAWAIIAN BOWL
|$18.00
Hawaiian Bowl
Brown rice, pineapple, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, avocado, fried egg
-stay tropical with a little spice-