Apple fritters in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve apple fritters
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Apple Fritter Bread (Loaf)
|$36.00
soft batter baked w. cinnamon, brown sugar & granny smith apples w. vanilla bean glaze
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
1730 ANAHEIM AVE, COSTA MESA
|*Apple Fritter
|$5.25
FRIDAY ONLY Served on Fritter Fridays ONLY, our take on a classic, made with plenty of fresh Granny Smith Apples and topped with our house made apple cider glaze. *Made in limited quantities; available while supplies last!