Apple fritters in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve apple fritters

Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter Bread (Loaf)$36.00
soft batter baked w. cinnamon, brown sugar & granny smith apples w. vanilla bean glaze
More about Stafford Prime
*Apple Fritter image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

1730 ANAHEIM AVE, COSTA MESA

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
*Apple Fritter$5.25
FRIDAY ONLY Served on Fritter Fridays ONLY, our take on a classic, made with plenty of fresh Granny Smith Apples and topped with our house made apple cider glaze. *Made in limited quantities; available while supplies last!
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

