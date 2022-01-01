Avocado toast in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve avocado toast
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Freshly mashed avocado, sourdough and roasted garlic, arugula salad tossed with red wine vinaigrette. Fried egg +1
SMOKED SALMON
OUTPOST Kitchen
1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa
|AVOCADO TOAST (VG)
|$14.00
Avocado Toast
Capsicum Pesto, avocado, arugula, feta cheese, lemon oil, pickled Fresno, lemon zest, country toast