Avocado toast in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve avocado toast

Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.95
More about Jan's Health Bar
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Freshly mashed avocado, sourdough and roasted garlic, arugula salad tossed with red wine vinaigrette. Fried egg +1
More about Dick Church’s
AVOCADO TOAST (VG) image

SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST (VG)$14.00
Avocado Toast
Capsicum Pesto, avocado, arugula, feta cheese, lemon oil, pickled Fresno, lemon zest, country toast
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
AVOCADO TOAST (VG) image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST (VG)$15.00
Real Avocado Toast
Peppadew pesto, feta cheese, Asian greens, olive oil
Even better with Poached Eggs......!
More about Outpost Kitchen

Map

