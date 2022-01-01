Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef teriyaki in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Beef Teriyaki
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Katsuyaki - Costa Mesa
2180 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
#9 Kids Beef Teriyaki
$7.45
More about Katsuyaki - Costa Mesa
Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
BENTO - BEEF TERIYAKI
$15.00
GRILLED TOP BLADE STEAK SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, SALAD, RICE
More about Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa
Carne Asada Tacos
Salad Wrap
Ceviche
Katsu
Fritters
Pudding
Teriyaki Chicken
Taquitos
More near Costa Mesa to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(65 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(932 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(784 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(577 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1450 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston