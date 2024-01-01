Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve buffalo wings

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa

1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Our wings in a mild and tangy house made buffalo sauce.
*All wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
SIDE BUFFALO WING SAUCE$1.00
Newport Rib Company

2196 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings (25 Pieces)$53.10
Large Buffalo Wings$22.48
12 wings served with celery sticks and ranch dressing
#2. Zucchini, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Wings, and 1/4 Onion Brick$19.00
3 of each item in addition to the 1/4 brick. Served with ranch, marinara and bbq sauce
