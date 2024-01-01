Buffalo wings in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve buffalo wings
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Our wings in a mild and tangy house made buffalo sauce.
*All wings cooked in Peanut Oil*
|SIDE BUFFALO WING SAUCE
|$1.00
Newport Rib Company
2196 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Buffalo Wings (25 Pieces)
|$53.10
|Large Buffalo Wings
|$22.48
12 wings served with celery sticks and ranch dressing
|#2. Zucchini, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Wings, and 1/4 Onion Brick
|$19.00
3 of each item in addition to the 1/4 brick. Served with ranch, marinara and bbq sauce