Cake in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve cake
More about Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Coffee Cake (4 pieces)
|$20.00
soft & tender vanilla cake baked w. cinnamon swirl topped w. cinnamon crumble
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
1730 ANAHEIM AVE, COSTA MESA
|Celebration Cake
|$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!