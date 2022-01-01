Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve cake

Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake (4 pieces)$20.00
soft & tender vanilla cake baked w. cinnamon swirl topped w. cinnamon crumble
More about Stafford Prime
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nice Guys

615 W 19TH ST, COSTA MESA

Avg 4.9 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARROT CAKE 🐰$6.99
More about Nice Guys
Celebration Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Carrot Cake Slice$7.95
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Celebration Cake image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

1730 ANAHEIM AVE, COSTA MESA

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Celebration Cake$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Tuna Wraps

Street Tacos

Cornbread

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Apple Fritters

Chicken Enchiladas

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston