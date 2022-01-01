Chicken sandwiches in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Jan's Health Bar
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Half Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun.
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Bun.
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Fried Chicken Breast in Buffalo Sauce | Bacon | Tomato | Lettuce |Garlic Aioli | Ranch Dressing
More about Umami Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Dick Church’s
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON
OUTPOST Kitchen
1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa
|CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
|$14.00
Chicken Pesto Salad Sandwich
Chicken breast, pesto, roasted tomato, mustard aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, whole grain toast