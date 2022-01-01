Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Cajun Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Bun.
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Fried Chicken Breast in Buffalo Sauce | Bacon | Tomato | Lettuce |Garlic Aioli | Ranch Dressing
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (9138 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Dick Church’s
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH image

SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$14.00
Chicken Pesto Salad Sandwich
Chicken breast, pesto, roasted tomato, mustard aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, whole grain toast
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH$18.00
Chicken Pesto Toasted Sandwich
Grilled chicken, walnut pesto, tomato chutney, arugula, country toast
More about Outpost Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Mac And Cheese

Tarts

Coleslaw

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Curry

Banana Smoothies

Shrimp Salad

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston