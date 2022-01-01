Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chicken soup

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Soup Chicken Noodle$4.79
Sm Soup Chicken Noodle$4.29
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Vitaly Caffe image

 

Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Soup$9.80
Chicken soup (DAIRY FREE) is made of celery carrots onions, tomatoes, free range chicken, and potatoes. Served with Half Piadina classic
More about Vitaly Caffe
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup (quart)$18.00
Grilled corn, black beans, chicken breast, poblano peppers & los golondrenas tortillas simmered in a rich guajillo chile broth finished with cilantro & lime
Ginger Chicken Soup (Quart)$20.00
jidori chicken poached in a spiced ginger broth finished w. baby bok choy, cilantro, jasmine rice & ginger oil
Lemon Chicken Soup (quart)$20.00
More about Stafford Prime
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

