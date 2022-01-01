Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chile relleno in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Chile Relleno
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chile relleno
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Chile Relleno A la Carte
$7.45
More about Mi Casa
FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
Avg 4.5
(142 reviews)
Chile Relleno/ S P C
$11.00
SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS.
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with a cheese blend, battered & topped with our tomato caldillo sauce.
Corn or flour tortillas.
More about Taco Mesa
