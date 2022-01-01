Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Tortilla Chips and Salsa Frita
Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
More about Descanso Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa:
Regular serves 4-6
Large serves 8-12
Bucket serves 15-20
More about Mi Casa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa (pint)$14.00
crispy yellow corn tortillas chips w. tomatillo fresca
More about Stafford Prime
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.25
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Avocado Salad

Tacos

Filet Mignon

Chile Relleno

Apple Fritters

Curry

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Ceviche

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston