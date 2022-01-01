Chips and salsa in Costa Mesa
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Tortilla Chips and Salsa Frita
|Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa
|$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa:
Regular serves 4-6
Large serves 8-12
Bucket serves 15-20
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Chips & Salsa (pint)
|$14.00
crispy yellow corn tortillas chips w. tomatillo fresca