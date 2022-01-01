Chocolate chip cookies in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
housemade, with love
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|Chocolate Chip Cookies - 6 pack
|$10.00
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Nourish Organic
1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa
|Chocolate Chip Cookies – Organic, Ancient Grain
|$3.00
Made fresh from scratch with Organic, Ancient-, Whole-grain Spelt flour, this is the probably the healthiest, most wholesome, delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie you've ever had.
17TH STREET DELI
369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.