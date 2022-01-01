Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

🔥The Cinnamon Roll Bowl image

 

Body Juice

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
🔥The Cinnamon Roll Bowl$11.25
This is one of our top-selling bowls. It contains over 10 grams of protein. It also has ceylon cinnamon which prevents heart disease, reduces inflammation, lowers BP, and is loaded with antioxidants. The rest of the recipe is proprietary but we can tell you there are zero artificial ingredients. The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
🔥The Cinnamon Roll Smoothie$8.25
This smoothie is loaded with over 10g of protein. It has organic Ceylon cinnamon, all natural almond butter, & more to keep your mind and your body happy. Cinnamon is known to prevent heart disease, reduce inflammation, lower blood sugar, and is loaded with antioxidants.
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Ceylon Cinnamon
More about Body Juice
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
They're BACK!
Available Friday, Saturday & Sunday ONLY!
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop

Map

Map

