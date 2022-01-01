Cookies in Costa Mesa
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
|Cookie A'La Mode
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
housemade, with love
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Almond Sicilian cookies Bag of 6
|$10.80
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Coconut Cookies (Dozen)
|$22.00
brown butter, shaved coconut & sea salt
|Chilled Chocolate Oat Cookies (18 each)
|$26.00
organic rolled oats, peanut butter & dutch cocoa powder
|Grown Up Peanut Butter Cookies (Dozen)
|$18.00
soft, crinkly peanut butter cookies flavored w. white miso dusted w. sugar
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|Chocolate Chip Cookies - 6 pack
|$10.00
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Nourish Organic
1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa
|Snickerdoodle Cookies by Lila - Organic
|$2.50
Fresh organic snickerdoodle cookies, made with ancient-grain Spelt flour, with a touch of cinnamon.
|Chocolate Chip Cookies – Organic, Ancient Grain
|$3.00
Made fresh from scratch with Organic, Ancient-, Whole-grain Spelt flour, this is the probably the healthiest, most wholesome, delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie you've ever had.
|Gluten-Free Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$3.00
17TH STREET DELI
369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa
|Milk + Cookies - Pint
|$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
SusieCakes
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Mini Cookie & Bar Platter
|$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.