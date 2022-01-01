Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve cookies

Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie A'La Mode$10.00
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa

196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
housemade, with love
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
Vitaly Caffe image

 

Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Almond Sicilian cookies Bag of 6$10.80
More about Vitaly Caffe
Item pic

 

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Chocolate chips, maldon salt, toasted walnuts, and brown butter.
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cookies (Dozen)$22.00
brown butter, shaved coconut & sea salt
Chilled Chocolate Oat Cookies (18 each)$26.00
organic rolled oats, peanut butter & dutch cocoa powder
Grown Up Peanut Butter Cookies (Dozen)$18.00
soft, crinkly peanut butter cookies flavored w. white miso dusted w. sugar
More about Stafford Prime
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 6 pack$10.00
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Item pic

 

Nourish Organic

1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Snickerdoodle Cookies by Lila - Organic$2.50
Fresh organic snickerdoodle cookies, made with ancient-grain Spelt flour, with a touch of cinnamon.
Chocolate Chip Cookies – Organic, Ancient Grain$3.00
Made fresh from scratch with Organic, Ancient-, Whole-grain Spelt flour, this is the probably the healthiest, most wholesome, delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie you've ever had.
Gluten-Free Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$3.00
More about Nourish Organic
Item pic

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about 17TH STREET DELI
3419034e-6699-47b7-885e-d8dc8eabd8ba image

 

Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milk + Cookies - Pint$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Mini Cookie & Bar Platter$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
More about SusieCakes
Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters image

 

Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters

3186 Pullman St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Milk + Cookies Latte
Cookie Lab Chocolate Chip Cookie (w/walnuts)$5.00
Iced Milk + Cookies Latte
More about Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Turkey Bacon

Curry Chicken

Taquitos

Banana Smoothies

Crispy Chicken

Lobsters

Coconut Cream Pies

Hash Browns

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston