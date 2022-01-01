Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve crepes

Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Crepes (6 each)$48.00
classic French crepe batter w. Prosciutto di parma & gruyere cheese
More about Stafford Prime
Item pic

 

Nourish Organic

1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crepe Dosa - Organic$3.00
A gluten-free crepe cooked fresh, to order from rice and lentils.
Savory Breakfast Crepe$12.00
A warm, protein rich crepe-dosa made from lentils and rice, topped with a mix of greens and vegetables. Comes with two chutneys.
More about Nourish Organic
Item pic

 

MOULIN South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol St Suite 2505, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crepe Strawberry Jam$7.00
Strawberry jam and powdered sugar.
Crepe Nutella$7.00
Nutella spread and powdered sugar.
Crepe Apricot Jam$7.00
Apricot jam and powdered sugar.
More about MOULIN South Coast Plaza

