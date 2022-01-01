Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

Le Shrimp

3333 Bristol St, COSTA MESA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
B4 Crispy Chicken Cutlet Tossed$12.25
More about Le Shrimp
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (9138 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Chilaquiles

Enchiladas

Tamales

Burritos

Chicken Katsu

Cake

Hash Browns

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston