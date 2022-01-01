Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve curry

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
(F) Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)$9.00
Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)$10.00
Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CURRY WRAP$14.00
Chicken Curry Wrap
Chicken breast, curry spice blend, celery, pickled onion, lime, cilantro, currants, arugula, lemon oil, spinach wrap
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY WRAP$17.00
Chicken Curry Tantra Wrap
Curry spice blend, cashews, dates, celery, red onion, arugula, umami mayo, spinach wrap
More about Outpost Kitchen

