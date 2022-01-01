Curry in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve curry
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|(F) Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (vegan)
|$9.00
Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk. Frozen.
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS: Defrost in refrigerator (not on your counter) for 3-4 hours, preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pies on a sheet pan (not directly onto oven rack) and bake for 55 minutes.
|Roasted Veggies & Yellow Curry (v)
|$10.00
Roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, mushroom, yellow squash, red onion, carrot, red-skin potatoes, coconut milk
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON
OUTPOST Kitchen
1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa
|CHICKEN CURRY WRAP
|$14.00
Chicken Curry Wrap
Chicken breast, curry spice blend, celery, pickled onion, lime, cilantro, currants, arugula, lemon oil, spinach wrap