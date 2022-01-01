Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Bagel Sandwich w/ Sausage$6.99
2 eggs, Sausage, American Cheese on your choice of Bagel
Egg Bagel Sandwich$5.99
2 Eggs Scrambled with American Cheese your choice of Bagel.
Egg Bagel Sandwich w/ Bacon$6.99
2 eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on your choice of Bagel
Item pic

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich$11.99
Fresh Handmade Egg Salad on Plain Sourdough with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
Item pic

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E. 17th Street #18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich$10.49
Fresh Handmade Egg Salad on Plain Sourdough with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
