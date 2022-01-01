Egg sandwiches in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Egg Bagel Sandwich w/ Sausage
|$6.99
2 eggs, Sausage, American Cheese on your choice of Bagel
|Egg Bagel Sandwich
|$5.99
2 Eggs Scrambled with American Cheese your choice of Bagel.
|Egg Bagel Sandwich w/ Bacon
|$6.99
2 eggs, Bacon, American Cheese on your choice of Bagel
17TH STREET DELI
369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Fresh Handmade Egg Salad on Plain Sourdough with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions