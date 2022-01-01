Costa Mesa restaurants you'll love

Organic basmati rice. Richly aromatic, sweet and nutty in flavor, cooling in quality, and bright, light and fluffy in appearance, basmati rice is a beautiful complement to the warm, richly flavored stews in Ayurvedic cooking. Easily taken for granted, rice is a dietary staple for half of the world’s population. What white rice lacks in vitamins, fiber, and energy giving potential, it makes up for in taste, versatility and digestibility. All varieties of rice are digestible and, according to Ayurveda, white basmati rice is the one grain which is balancing to all dosas (tridoshic.) The vitamins and fiber lost in removing the husk from white rice can be easily obtained from the skin of dal and whole wheat flour.

