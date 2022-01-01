Costa Mesa restaurants you'll love
Must-try Costa Mesa restaurants
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sunright Tea Studio
3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Sunright Fruit Tea
|$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
|Mango Jasmine Tea
|$5.45
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
|Strawberry Jasmine Tea
|$5.45
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Chixy Natural
488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Combo #2
|$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Combo #1
|$9.95
1/4 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
|Whole Chicken
|$15.50
All natural hormone free whole chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Banana Date
|$8.65
|Chunky Monkey
|$10.65
|Protein Wrap
|$10.25
Gunwhale Ales
2960 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Chocorrado 4pk
|$18.00
|Desperado Crowler
|$13.00
|Maibock Crowler
|$13.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|14" Pan
|$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
|14" Thin
|$17.50
Crispy Thin Crust with Mozzarella Cheese and Smooth Marinara. Served Square cut.
|12" Pan
|$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Clasico Guacamole
|$12.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
|Elote Asado
|$11.00
Grilled Sweet White Corn, Chile Morita Aioli, Cotija Cheese and Chile Con Limon Powder
|Crispy Carnitas Plate
|$23.00
Seared Slow Cooked Pork, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapenos, Refried Pinto Beans, Shaved Onion, Serranos and Corn Tortillas
Salty Bear Brewing Co.
2948 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Lively Up Yourself WC IPA
|$12.99
|Hi-De-Ho Coconut Red
|$11.14
|Warrior Spirit West Coast IPA
|$12.99
Eat's Sushi
1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|CRUNCH ROLL
|$5.75
IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA,KRAB,AVOCADO
OUT:CRUNCH,EEL SAUCE
|BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$6.50
IN:SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER,
OUT:YELLOWTAIL,CILANTRO, PONZU
|MISO SOUP
|$1.95
Tofu, Seaweed, Green Onion
31 Beach Hut Deli
488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Body Juice
1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|🍓Berry Almond Smoothie
|$8.25
This is our founder Jessica's favorite smoothie. It's LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Get yours today! 💯There are no added sugar or sweeteners in this smoothie.
Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries
|🔥Clean Me Out *Has Ginger*
This juice will clean you out! It promotes anti-bacteria, lowers blood pressure, helps alleviate inflammation & promotes glowing skin. Rich in superfood. *Contains: Lemon+ginger+Kale+Apple+Mint (THIS JUICE IS SPICY!)
|🏋🏽♀️Gym Rat Smoothie
|$8.25
This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients!
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Coconut and Cocoa.
NNT Costa Mesa
2701 Harbor Blvd Suite E6, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|It's a Date
|$24.00
pick 4 tacos, includes a side of tater tots
|Small Tater Tots
|$3.00
crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning
|Kelly's Shrimp
|$5.75
chipotle cream | red cabbage | old bay seasoning | micro cilantro
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Bacon Burrito
|$6.39
Includes Bacon, Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
|Ultimate Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
|Chipotle Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and our own Chipotle Sauce
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Three Item Combo
|$18.95
Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).
|Two Item Combo
|$17.45
Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).
|One Item Combo
|$13.95
Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
|$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
|*Huckleberry
|$4.50
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
|Butter & Salt
|$3.75
Vanilla bean cake doughnut with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel.
Le Shrimp
3333 Bristol St, COSTA MESA
|Popular items
|E6 Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll (4pc)
|$4.65
|B2 Prawn Chicken Wanton Tossed
|$12.75
|B4 Crispy Chicken Cutlet Tossed
|$12.25
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|K-So Dip
|$10.00
cheddar cheese sauce | soyrizo | green onion
|Cheesy Dough
|$12.00
Garlic-herbed dough balls stuffed with our signature cheese blend | served with marinara sauce
|Tenders & Fries (3)
|$15.00
Crispy chicken tenders | Toss in sauce +1
PIZZA
Arc Food & Libations
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Charred Brussels
|$14.00
duck chicharrons, fresh herbs
|Meatball Pizza
|$23.00
black garlic, fresh mozz, arugula
|Grilled Broccolini
|$14.00
cheese, marinaded tomato fondue
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Kid's Meal
|$7.00
choice of nuggets, grilled chicken or grilled cheese + carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
|Baja Chop
|$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Piadina Rimini
|$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
|Piadina Riva Bella
|$12.90
Wild Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lemon slices, Capers, Chives.
|Cassone Frico ( Vegan if Whole Wheat )
|$13.90
Frico ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven)
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
|Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie
|$5.00
A cuban classic, this pie has the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese inside our signature all butter crust.
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Blue Bowl - Costa Mesa
3033 Bristol Street, Ste.112, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Lazy Blue
Our signature bowl, the Lazy Blue (12oz, 16oz, 24oz), features
Acai, Pitaya, and Blue Chia Pudding, alongside Pumpkin Flax granola (Or Hemp when Pumpkin is not available), Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas, Almond Butter, Organic Almonds, Organic Goji Berry, Organic Cacao, Organic Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds and Organic Date Honee.
|The Butter
Is there a better butter than THE BUTTER?! Unlikely! A combination of fresh almond and cashew butters, plus dates, flax seeds, cacao, cinnamon and vanilla. Your breakfast toast just got real.
Available in our 12, 16, and 24oz bowls!
Please keep refrigerated at home.
Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!
|Blue Bites
|$4.75
Our fresh, made-in-house protein bites! Ingredients - Dates. Rolled Oats, Chia Seeds, Ground Flax, Maple, Vanilla, Cashew Butter, Almonds, Coconut Flakes. Perfect for a quick snack to keep you going. Comes in pack of 5 bites.
West Coast Hibachi
2141 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|NY Steak Entree
|$20.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter, to a preferred term. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
|Chicken Entree
|$16.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter, lemon and soy sauce. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions
|Trio
|$35.00
Chicken, Shrimp & NY Steak grilled to perfection. Served /w Grilled Veggies over Fried Rice.
Allergens: Shellfish Allergy, Soy Allergy, Gluten Allergy.
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Little Gem Caesar (each)
|$17.00
Grilled jidori chicken breast, Italian parsley, parmesan reggiano, sourdough breadcrumbs, lemon zest & classic Caesar dressing
|Spinach & Ricotta Lasagne Tulips (Tray)
|$36.00
ruffled lasagne sheets rolled w. organic spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino romano
w. pomodoro & parmesan cream
|Chocolate Energy Bites (2 Dozen)
|$25.00
peanut butter, flaxseed, oatmeal & vanilla
Hashigo Korean Kitchen
3033 Bristol St 128, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|WHOLE CHICKEN
|$30.00
2 thighs, 2 drumsticks, 2 wings, 2 breatsts (cut into 6 pieces)
|GALBI SKILLET
|$31.95
grilled, marinated, boneless short rib beef. served with rice, soup & salad
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$16.95
8 pieces of both wings and drums
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Good Morning Señorita Blend - 16 oz Drip
|$3.75
She's beautiful and refined, strong but
not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.
|Basic Biscuit Sandwich
|$8.00
This Basic Bi...scuit uses an in-house fresh baked biscuit, topped with bacon, folded egg and sharp white Wisconsin cheddar.
|Carnitas Street Burrito
|$13.00
Fresh scrambled eggs, slow roasted carnitas, chopped white onion and cilantro and Wisconsin white cheddar. Served with our HA sauce on the side.
2145
2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
Flash Fried Brussels, Garlic-Miso Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Japanese Peanuts, Mint
|Italian Sausage Pizza
|$25.00
San Marzano Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onion, Sweet Baby Bell Pepper, Oregano, Italian Sausage
|Margherita
|$18.00
San Marzano Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Bred Hot Chicken
2930 Bristol st. Suite A104, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$4.95
Crinkle Cut
|Pickles
|$1.95
Signature homemade brined pickles
|Loaded Fries
|$13.95
Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries on a bed of Vinaigrette slaw, tenders chopped, Comeback sauce drizzled, pickles on top.
FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Taco Pastor
|$4.50
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
|Taco Alambre
|$5.00
Steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese.
|Taco Steak
|$4.50
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
|$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|Just Krispy
|$20.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (3 pc)
Nourish Organic
1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries - Organic
|$6.00
The highest quality fries available anywhere. Organic Potatoes cooked pure Organic Sunflower Oil. Seasoned to perfection.
You may never find another fry cooked in 100% Organic Sunflower Oil in your whole life.
|Basmati Rice - Organic
|$3.00
Organic basmati rice. Richly aromatic, sweet and nutty in flavor, cooling in quality, and bright, light and fluffy in appearance, basmati rice is a beautiful complement to the warm, richly flavored stews in Ayurvedic cooking. Easily taken for granted, rice is a dietary staple for half of the world’s population. What white rice lacks in vitamins, fiber, and energy giving potential, it makes up for in taste, versatility and digestibility. All varieties of rice are digestible and, according to Ayurveda, white basmati rice is the one grain which is balancing to all dosas (tridoshic.) The vitamins and fiber lost in removing the husk from white rice can be easily obtained from the skin of dal and whole wheat flour.
|Soup of the Day - Organic
|$13.00
Warming & comforting soups made fresh daily.