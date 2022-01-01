Costa Mesa restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunright Tea Studio image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunright Fruit Tea$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Mango Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Chixy Natural image

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #2$12.95
1/2 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Combo #1$9.95
1/4 flame broiled rotisserie chicken, 2 regular size side dishes, Plus 1 tortilla or 1 corn bread, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Whole Chicken$15.50
All natural hormone free whole chicken cooked over an open flame in our rotisserie for 2 hours. Served fresh for moistness and flavor.
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Banana Date$8.65
Chunky Monkey$10.65
Protein Wrap$10.25
Gunwhale Ales image

 

Gunwhale Ales

2960 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocorrado 4pk$18.00
Desperado Crowler$13.00
Maibock Crowler$13.00
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

1420 Baker St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Pan$25.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
14" Thin$17.50
Crispy Thin Crust with Mozzarella Cheese and Smooth Marinara. Served Square cut.
12" Pan$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clasico Guacamole$12.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
Elote Asado$11.00
Grilled Sweet White Corn, Chile Morita Aioli, Cotija Cheese and Chile Con Limon Powder
Crispy Carnitas Plate$23.00
Seared Slow Cooked Pork, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapenos, Refried Pinto Beans, Shaved Onion, Serranos and Corn Tortillas
Salty Bear Brewing Co. image

 

Salty Bear Brewing Co.

2948 Randolph Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lively Up Yourself WC IPA$12.99
Hi-De-Ho Coconut Red$11.14
Warrior Spirit West Coast IPA$12.99
Eat's Sushi image

 

Eat's Sushi

1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CRUNCH ROLL$5.75
IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA,KRAB,AVOCADO
OUT:CRUNCH,EEL SAUCE
BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL$6.50
IN:SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER,
OUT:YELLOWTAIL,CILANTRO, PONZU
MISO SOUP$1.95
Tofu, Seaweed, Green Onion
31 Beach Hut Deli image

 

31 Beach Hut Deli

488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Body Juice image

 

Body Juice

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
🍓Berry Almond Smoothie$8.25
This is our founder Jessica's favorite smoothie. It's LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Get yours today! 💯There are no added sugar or sweeteners in this smoothie.
Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries
🔥Clean Me Out *Has Ginger*
This juice will clean you out! It promotes anti-bacteria, lowers blood pressure, helps alleviate inflammation & promotes glowing skin. Rich in superfood. *Contains: Lemon+ginger+Kale+Apple+Mint (THIS JUICE IS SPICY!)
🏋🏽‍♀️Gym Rat Smoothie$8.25
This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients!
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Coconut and Cocoa.
NNT Costa Mesa image

 

NNT Costa Mesa

2701 Harbor Blvd Suite E6, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
It's a Date$24.00
pick 4 tacos, includes a side of tater tots
Small Tater Tots$3.00
crispy tots tossed in ranch seasoning
Kelly's Shrimp$5.75
chipotle cream | red cabbage | old bay seasoning | micro cilantro
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Burrito$6.39
Includes Bacon, Egg, Hash Browns, Shredded Cheese and Salsa upon request.
Ultimate Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Avocado over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Chipotle Wrap$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and our own Chipotle Sauce
Banner pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Three Item Combo$18.95
Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).
Two Item Combo$17.45
Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).
One Item Combo$13.95
Create Your Own Combo! Entrees include (2 sides).
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
*Huckleberry$4.50
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Butter & Salt$3.75
Vanilla bean cake doughnut with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel.
Main pic

 

Le Shrimp

3333 Bristol St, COSTA MESA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
E6 Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll (4pc)$4.65
B2 Prawn Chicken Wanton Tossed$12.75
B4 Crispy Chicken Cutlet Tossed$12.25
Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
K-So Dip$10.00
cheddar cheese sauce | soyrizo | green onion
Cheesy Dough$12.00
Garlic-herbed dough balls stuffed with our signature cheese blend | served with marinara sauce
Tenders & Fries (3)$15.00
Crispy chicken tenders | Toss in sauce +1
Arc Food & Libations image

PIZZA

Arc Food & Libations

3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (3291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charred Brussels$14.00
duck chicharrons, fresh herbs
Meatball Pizza$23.00
black garlic, fresh mozz, arugula
Grilled Broccolini$14.00
cheese, marinaded tomato fondue
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa

196 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid's Meal$7.00
choice of nuggets, grilled chicken or grilled cheese + carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
Baja Chop$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Vitaly Caffe image

 

Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piadina Rimini$12.90
Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Roma tomato, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Wild Arugula.
Piadina Riva Bella$12.90
Wild Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Lemon slices, Capers, Chives.
Cassone Frico ( Vegan if Whole Wheat )$13.90
Frico ( Bell pepper, Sweet Onion, Roma tomato, Eggplant, zucchini all cooked in the oven)
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street image

 

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced Fuji, Red Delicious, and Granny Smith apples, dressed up with and a hint of orange zest and spices, glistening through the cracks of an old-fashioned oat crumble. One slice.
Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie$5.00
A cuban classic, this pie has the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese inside our signature all butter crust.
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Banner pic

 

Blue Bowl - Costa Mesa

3033 Bristol Street, Ste.112, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lazy Blue
Our signature bowl, the Lazy Blue (12oz, 16oz, 24oz), features
Acai, Pitaya, and Blue Chia Pudding, alongside Pumpkin Flax granola (Or Hemp when Pumpkin is not available), Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas, Almond Butter, Organic Almonds, Organic Goji Berry, Organic Cacao, Organic Hemp Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds and Organic Date Honee.
The Butter
Is there a better butter than THE BUTTER?! Unlikely! A combination of fresh almond and cashew butters, plus dates, flax seeds, cacao, cinnamon and vanilla. Your breakfast toast just got real.
Available in our 12, 16, and 24oz bowls!
Please keep refrigerated at home.
Please note: we add 30 cents to help cover higher online credit card fees and extra packaging for pickup/delivery. The good news: we don't charge tax!
Blue Bites$4.75
Our fresh, made-in-house protein bites! Ingredients - Dates. Rolled Oats, Chia Seeds, Ground Flax, Maple, Vanilla, Cashew Butter, Almonds, Coconut Flakes. Perfect for a quick snack to keep you going. Comes in pack of 5 bites.
West Coast Hibachi image

 

West Coast Hibachi

2141 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
NY Steak Entree$20.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter, to a preferred term. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
Chicken Entree$16.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter, lemon and soy sauce. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions
Trio$35.00
Chicken, Shrimp & NY Steak grilled to perfection. Served /w Grilled Veggies over Fried Rice.
Allergens: Shellfish Allergy, Soy Allergy, Gluten Allergy.
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Little Gem Caesar (each)$17.00
Grilled jidori chicken breast, Italian parsley, parmesan reggiano, sourdough breadcrumbs, lemon zest & classic Caesar dressing
Spinach & Ricotta Lasagne Tulips (Tray)$36.00
ruffled lasagne sheets rolled w. organic spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino romano
w. pomodoro & parmesan cream
Chocolate Energy Bites (2 Dozen)$25.00
peanut butter, flaxseed, oatmeal & vanilla
Consumer pic

 

Hashigo Korean Kitchen

3033 Bristol St 128, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WHOLE CHICKEN$30.00
2 thighs, 2 drumsticks, 2 wings, 2 breatsts (cut into 6 pieces)
GALBI SKILLET$31.95
grilled, marinated, boneless short rib beef. served with rice, soup & salad
CHICKEN WINGS$16.95
8 pieces of both wings and drums
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Good Morning Señorita Blend - 16 oz Drip$3.75
She's beautiful and refined, strong but
not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.
Basic Biscuit Sandwich$8.00
This Basic Bi...scuit uses an in-house fresh baked biscuit, topped with bacon, folded egg and sharp white Wisconsin cheddar.
Carnitas Street Burrito$13.00
Fresh scrambled eggs, slow roasted carnitas, chopped white onion and cilantro and Wisconsin white cheddar. Served with our HA sauce on the side.
2145 image

 

2145

2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Flash Fried Brussels, Garlic-Miso Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Japanese Peanuts, Mint
Italian Sausage Pizza$25.00
San Marzano Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onion, Sweet Baby Bell Pepper, Oregano, Italian Sausage
Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Consumer pic

 

Bred Hot Chicken

2930 Bristol st. Suite A104, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.95
Crinkle Cut
Pickles$1.95
Signature homemade brined pickles
Loaded Fries$13.95
Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries on a bed of Vinaigrette slaw, tenders chopped, Comeback sauce drizzled, pickles on top.
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Pastor$4.50
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Alambre$5.00
Steak, bacon, sweet peppers, onion & melted cheese.
Taco Steak$4.50
Grilled marinated steak, cilantro & onion.
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (9138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Just Krispy$20.00
The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2 pc)
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2 pc)
Krispy Fried Shrimp (3 pc)
Nourish Organic image

 

Nourish Organic

1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seasoned Fries - Organic$6.00
The highest quality fries available anywhere. Organic Potatoes cooked pure Organic Sunflower Oil. Seasoned to perfection.
You may never find another fry cooked in 100% Organic Sunflower Oil in your whole life.
Basmati Rice - Organic$3.00
Organic basmati rice. Richly aromatic, sweet and nutty in flavor, cooling in quality, and bright, light and fluffy in appearance, basmati rice is a beautiful complement to the warm, richly flavored stews in Ayurvedic cooking. Easily taken for granted, rice is a dietary staple for half of the world’s population. What white rice lacks in vitamins, fiber, and energy giving potential, it makes up for in taste, versatility and digestibility. All varieties of rice are digestible and, according to Ayurveda, white basmati rice is the one grain which is balancing to all dosas (tridoshic.) The vitamins and fiber lost in removing the husk from white rice can be easily obtained from the skin of dal and whole wheat flour.
Soup of the Day - Organic$13.00
Warming & comforting soups made fresh daily.
